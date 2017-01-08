Monday, 9 January, 2017 - 23:35
Island News
Port Blair, 8 Jan 2017/--/The long wait of islanders to listen to one of the most popular Prime Ministers of the country is likely to be over this February. As vowed by the Lt. Governor of these islands and the Member...
Port Blair, 8 Jan 2017/--/An Anganwadi Centres in Manpur, South Andaman stands testimony to the official apathy towards the effective implementation of the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in the district....
Port Blair, 8 Jan 2017/--/Considering the huge inflow of tourists from various parts of the world, the Port Blair Municipal Council has organised a demonstration-cum-awareness programme amongst the tour operators as...
West Bengal & Other States
Kolkata, 7 Jan 2017/--/Retirement age of college and university teachers has been enhanced from 60 to 62. This was part of the package announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the State-level Teachers' Convention organised by the state government in order to increase standard of education in...
Kolkata, 7 Jan 2017/--/Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh today said he has no time to accept the membership of the Telephone Advisory Committee (TAC) as he is too busy with his pending court cases and concentrating on his life. Talking to newspersons at his residence, the suspended Rajya...
Sports News
NEW DELHI, 2 Jan 2017/--/Anurag Thakur, who was today sacked as BCCI president for obstructing Lodha panel reforms, took a subtle dig at the Supreme Court's order saying that if the apex court feels the cricketing body...
Chennai, 2 Jan 2017/--/Indian tennis fraternity today came together in acknowledging the "tremendous contribution" Somdev Devvarman made to the game in the country and the fitness benchmarks he had set for the younger...
Stand Alone
Collage shows islanders and tourists gathering at the ITF ground to witness the grandeur of tourism festival as early as 3.45 pm on Sunday. A massive...
Hills (Darjelling) News
DARJEELING, 9 Jan 2017/--/Tourists visiting the hills in April-May of this year will get to hike in the original forest area of Darjeeling as the wildlife division is set to revive four popular trekking routes that had...
MIRIK, 26 Dec 2016/--/Nepali film '30 Days Notebook' from Darjeeling strives to teach a lesson to both youngsters and their guardians on the ills of discontinuing education midway through school and college. As expected...
DARJEELING, 9 Dec 2016/--/The Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, the primary trade union of the tea gardens in the hills, wants has the state government to implement minimum wage before April 1, 2017...
National News
NEW DELHI, 7 Jan 2017/--/Playing the pro-poor card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said they are the focus of his government and projected demonetisation as a long-term tool to fight black money and corruption to...
NEW DELHI, 7 Jan 2017/--/Acting on Opposition complaint, the Election Commission has sought the Centre's response on their objection to presenting the budget on February 1 before the Assembly polls to five states. Chief...
Business News
NEW DELHI, 4 Jan 2017/--/Rising for the second straight day, gold prices firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 28,550 per 10 grams on Wednesday, driven by a firm global trend and increased buying by local jewellers. Silver also...
Mumbai, 4 Jan 2017/--/Country's second biggest private sector lender HDFC Bank Wednesday cut its benchmark lending rate by up to 0.90 per cent, joining over a dozen banks and housing finance companies that have slashed...
Market Watch
Mumbai, 4 Jan 2017/--/Market traded sideways and ended a touch lower on Wednesday, hit by selling by foreign investors towards the close of the session amid a subdued trend in Europe. The Sensex succumbed to the pressure, ending down 10.11 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 26,633.13. The gauge had...
Political Delicacies
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
18 Dec 2016/--/Former RBI governor. Raghuram Rajan had to leave because he refused to follow the Government diktat. Rajan was asked to stay but on the condition that he would have to do away with...
North Bengal News
SILIGURI, 9 Jan 2017/--/The Trinamool Congress today started a three-day demonstration outside the Miya Garage Building on Hill Cart Road to protest the central government’s demonetisation decision. All TMC councillors...
SILIGURI, 6 Jan 2017/--/Authorities have cautioned that chain snatchers have become active in town from the past few days. One such suspect was nabbed on Thursday evening by the Matigara police over a snatching case...
MALDA, 5 Jan 2017/--/Missing of five minors including four girls for last 24 hours has caused severe panic at Jitarpur area under Chanchal police station. The guardians of the missing minors knocked the door of Chanchal...
Echo World
Miami, 7 Jan 2017/--/A suspect is in custody in Florida after a man opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five people and wounding eight others. The man identified as Esteban Santiago,...
Dhaka, 6 Jan 2017/--/Nurul Islam Marzan, one of the key figures behind the 2016 Gulshan café attack, has been killed in a gunfight with the police in the Bangladesh capital, a senior police officer said here on Friday....
Reflex Action
9 Jan 2017/--/Through this Scheme, banks also got an opportunity to tap the saving potential of the common man. Apart from this, provision has also been made that accounts opened under this scheme are connected with mobile phones so that account holder can directly get information about transactions...
Editorial
9 Jan 2017/--/A team of scientists of the California University have claimed to have received unusual and rare cosmic radio wave bursts coming from a dwarf galaxy some three billion light years away from the Earth. There is speculation whether these waves were sent by some extra-terrestrials. As light moves at the velocity of 1,86,282 miles per second (and Einstein has put a permanent ban on anyth...