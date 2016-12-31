Island News

Rampant encroachment in Dollygunj; revenue officials unmoved
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/Dollygunj, located 7 to 8 km away from the city is a fast growing area within the municipal limit. Encroachment in the area leading from the Shiv Colony in Dollygunj is becoming rampant with...
2017 New Year greetings
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/The Adhyaksh of Zilla Parishad, South Andaman, Mr Jaydeep Dey has greeted the islanders on the occasion of Happy New Year. “Let us forget the evils of the past and join together to work for...
IDO delegation takes stock of concerns in Tushnabad
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/A delegation of Island Development Organization led by Mr. BK Chauhan, Secretary General along with Mr Selvam, Joint Secretary, Mr S.Xavier, District President of South Andaman and Mr. Arockia...
BJP forms govt in Arunachal as 33 PPA members join it
Itanagar, 31 Dec 2016/--/In a fast paced development, a BJP government was today installed in Arunachal Pradesh after 33, out of 43 Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs led by chief minister Pema Khandu, joined the saffron brigade in this politically fragile state. Khandu paraded the MLAs before...
Five prisoners escape from Buxar jail, action taken against three jail officials
Buxar (Bihar), 31 Dec 2016/--/Five convicts, including four serving life term, escaped from the Buxar Central Jail on Friday late night by scaling the prison wall, raising questions over security of jails and prompting the administration to suspend three officials. District magistrate Raman Kumar...
Badminton tourney
Port Blair, 30 Dec 2016/--/The Regional Sports Council (RSC) Open Badminton Tournament for men & women 2016 held on 29.12.16, the matches played between the followed teams, Women Singles:- Match No.05: Sweta...
Dada gives thumbs up to red card in cricket
Kolkata, 14 Dec 2016/--/Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly today welcomed International Cricket Council's recent announcement of showing Red Card to cricketer in case of extreme behaviour. "It is a good decision. It...
Picture shows the newly constructed jetty at Gandhi Nagar in remote Campbell Bay in the Great Nicobar Island. Built by ALHW at a cost of Rs 15 crores...
Nepali film with social message finds appeal
MIRIK, 26 Dec 2016/--/Nepali film '30 Days Notebook' from Darjeeling strives to teach a lesson to both youngsters and their guardians on the ills of discontinuing education midway through school and college. As expected...
No strings attached Minimum Wage regime demanded
DARJEELING, 9 Dec 2016/--/The Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, the primary trade union of the tea gardens in the hills, wants has the state government to implement minimum wage before April 1, 2017...
GJM-affiliated teachers' body joins TMC
DARJEELING, 8 Dec 2016/--/Giving a major setback to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, more than 500 voluntary teachers owing allegiance to the party today joined the hill Trinamool Congress, giving the latter a welcome boost...
Knives out in SP as father expels son
Lucknow, 30 Dec 2016/--/In a tough action, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for "gross...
Mine caves-in at Lalmatia colliery in J’khand; 10 miners killed
Godda (Jharkhand), 30 Dec 2016/--/Ten miners were killed and  some others feared trapped following a cave-in at Lalmatia opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on Thursday night. "CMD, ECL,...
Economy grew 7.2% in H1, inflation in comfort zone: FinMin
NEW DELHI, 30 Dec 2016/--/The Union Finance Ministry Friday said that the Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal, retaining its position as one of the fastest growing major economies in...
Fiscal deficit hits 86% of BE in April-Nov
NEW DELHI, 30 Dec 2016/--/Fiscal deficit touched the Rs 4.58 lakh crore mark, or 85.8 per cent of the budget estimate (BE) for the whole financial year, at the end of April-November. The fiscal situation at the end of...
Sensex ends volatile 2016 on robust note, sprints 260 pts
Mumbai, 30 Dec 2016/--/Stocks signed off 2016 on a cheerful note, with the Sensex surging over 260 points on Friday to close at over a fresh two-week high of 26,626 on the final trading session of the year, amid positive Asian cues. The beginning of January 2017 series of futures and options made...
RAJAN HAD REFUSED PM’s NOTE BAN PROPOSAL
18 Dec 2016/--/Former RBI governor. Raghuram Rajan   had to leave because he refused to   follow the Government diktat. Rajan was asked to stay but on the condition that he would have to do away with...
US ENVOY RICHARD VERMA IS PROUD OF HIS INDIAN ROOTS
11 Dec 2016/--/Richard Verma, US ambassador to India, is a real charmer. He like a shrewd diplomat connected with the Indian audiences who had come to hear him talk on the India-US relations recently....
Proposed NMC Bill across 500 cities IMA organises nationwide satyagraha
SILIGURI, 31 Dec 2016/--/The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the only representative, national voluntary organisation of Doctors of Modern Scientific System of Medicine organised a pan India protest today to voice and...
Husband about to lose sight for protesting against wife’s molestation
MALDA, 30 Dec 2016/--/A youth is on the verge of losing vision of his right eye following an attack by some miscreants as he had protested against abuse of his wife by those goons. His brother was seriously injured too...
New postings for state's police officers
SILIGURI, 30 Dec 2016/--/The West Bengal Police have made a number of changes to the posting and transfer of its personnel across the state. Faruque Mohammad Chowdhury, currently posted as the Assistant Commissioner of...
US expels 35 Russian officials, slaps sanctions over hacking
Washington, 30 Dec 2016/--/In apparent retaliatory action against alleged Russian hacking during the US presidential election, President Barack Obama has slapped a series of sanctions against Russia and expelled 35...
S Korea court says Park won't testify in impeachment trial
SEOUL, 30 Dec 2016/--/South Korea's Constitutional Court today said it cannot require President Park Geun-hye to testify in her impeachment trial that enters the argument phase next week, dismissing demands by lawmakers...
Focus on digitalisation
31 Dec 2016/--/A year of despair ends; a year of hope begins. Ending the third year of his government (2016), Narendra Modi-dispensation is ending in state of paralysis of India’s financial system. It has totally failed to discharge its mandatory payment obligation for the millions of customers, eve...
Yielding to drug monopolies’ pressure
31 Dec 2016/--/The Union Cabinet has decided to sell out four public sector drug manufacturing companies to the private sector. One of these has a sentimental association with the Bengalis for more than a century. It is the Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, one of the few internationally reputed scientists produced by an India held in bondage. The o...
