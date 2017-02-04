Island News

Mayabunder boils over delay in commissioning of Ultrasound facility at District Hospital
MAYABUNDER, 4 Feb 2017/--/Inordinate delay in commissioning of the ultrasound facility at the Dr RP Hospital, Mayabunder has created huge resentment among the population here. According to sources, after persistent...
Port Blair, 4 Feb 2017/--/Ograbraj resident attempts suicide A 19 year old resident of  Ograbraj attempted suicide on February 1. Wife of one Habib Biswas, Suniya Khatoon had an altercation with her husband when the...
Stop encroachment eviction drives: BJP
RANGAT, 4 Feb 2017/--/The Middle Andaman Unit of  Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in front of the Assistant Commissioner’s Office at Rangat on Saturday demanding an end to ongoing encroachment eviction drives in...
BJP activists protest work for electric poles in N-24 Parganas, clash with police
Barasat, 4 Feb 2017/--/With Bhangar still on the boil over the power sub-station issue, BJP supporters today clashed with police and blocked a road at Amdanga in North 24 Parganas district claiming that the state power utility was putting up electric poles on "fertile land". SP Bhaskar Mukherjee...
Sudip's bail plea rejected
Bhubaneswar, 4 Feb 2017/--/A local court here today rejected the bail plea of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay who was arrested for his alleged link with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam. The Khordha district and sessions judge court rejected the bail plea of Bandyopadhyay. The Central Bureau of...
18 Till I Live
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Roger Federer, considered the greatest player ever to a grace a tennis court, today won the Australian Open with a five-set win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable finale to annexe his...
Sania and Dodig end runner-up at Australian Open
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Sania Mirza will have to wait for her seventh Grand Slam trophy as the Indian and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final 2-6 4-6 to underdogs Abigail...
Darjeeling remembers nation's freedom fighters
DARJEELING, 3 Feb 2017/--/As part of the pan-Bengal platinum jubilee celebrations commemorating the Quit India Movement, the August Biplab Udjapan Committee today organised a programme in Darjeeling to pay homage to...
Subba murder case: two apprehended
Darjeeling, 13 Jan 2017/--/Two absconders accused in the murder of Kumar Subba, the president of Yuma Yangthung Tribal Youth Phojumbho, an association of the Limbu community of Darjeeling, were arrested this morning by...
Football talents from Darjeeling likely lined-up for U-17 World Cup
DARJEELING, 11 Jan 2017/--/The North Bengal Sports Council, with the approval of the state government, has decided to start a talent hunt in the three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling from February for representing the...
Modi advises UP voters to get rid of SP-Cong tie-up and Mayawati; dubs them as 'SCAM'
Meerut, 4 Feb 2017/--/In his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after polls were announced, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today alleged the corrupt he had "robbed" with note-ban have ganged up to bring him down and targeted...
Like Akanksha, Udayan killed and buried his parents: Police
Bhopal, 4 Feb 2017/--/A man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner and entombing her body has told police that he murdered his parents six years ago and buried them in their house in Raipur. Police today...
Bill in LS to make holding of scrapped notes punishable
NEW DELHI, 3 Feb 2017/--/The Union government Friday introduced in Lok Sabha a bill that provides for holding, transfer and receiving of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes a criminal offence, punishable with a...
DeMo case: ED files 1st chargesheet against Axis bank staff
NEW DELHI, 3 Feb 2017/--/The ED has filed its first charge sheet in money laundering cases resulting from demonetisation against officials of an Axis bank branch here and others for alleged illegal conversion of...
Market moves up ahead of RBI policy,logs smart gain
Mumbai, 3 Feb 2017/--/The post-Budget climb went on for the third day as the Sensex stayed in the green at 28,241 with a minuscule gain after a monthly survey suggested that Reserve Bank has much headroom to stay accommodative in its policy meet next week. With help from banking and healthcare...
PRIYANKA MAY TAKE OVER AS A-ICC GENSEC
29 Jan 2017/--/Priyanka Gandhi, who has emerged as a major player in the Congress Party, is tipped to be a general secretary of the A-ICC after the Uttar Pradesh elections are over. Though Priyanka ha...
SHEILA MAY NOT REMAIN CM FACE OF CONGRESS IN UP
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
Jana Bankable Player of the Series JFS awards Jasprit Bumrah
Kolkata, 4 Feb 2017/--/Janalakshmi Financial Services (JFS), handed over a specially crafted Jana BCCI trophy to Jasprit Bumrah in the T-20 series on 1st February 2017. Apart from the trophy, Jasprit also received a...
Undergraduate examinees of Gour Banga varsity to come under ‘maiden’ e-scanner system
MALDA, 3 Feb 2017/--/University of Gour Banga (UGB) is going to introduce e-monitoring system for the part-III undergraduate examinations to commence from March 14. UGB, among all varsities in the state is the first to...
Law student from Darjeeling found dead
SILIGURI, 3 Feb 2017/--/A third year student of a law college here was discovered hanging early this morning from the ceiling of a private mess just outside of the North Bengal University campus. The deceased has been...
Days After crackdown, JuD reappears under new name
Islamabad, 4 Feb 2017/--/Days after a crackdown on the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and its chief Hafiz Saeed, the charity has reappeared under a new name -- the Tehreek Azadi Jammu and Kashmir (TAJK - Movement for Freedom of...
5-year-old Pak boy reunites with mother after a year at Wagah
Lahore, 4 Feb 2017/--/A five-year-old Pakistani boy, who was taken to India on the sly by his father a year ago, was today reunited with his mother in Pakistan at the Wagah border after the Indian authorities handed him...
Shadow trade battle with China
4 Feb 2017/--/Ever growing trade deficits with China, now reaching over $52 billion, has lately alerted both the government and people of India to control sales of artificially cheap basic metals from the land of the Hans though their low-priced engineering products, white goods in particular, have...
Defining nationalism
4 Feb 2017/--/An unnecessary controversy has cropped up in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Article 370 of the Constitution. The BJP which agreed to form an alliance with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to form the government when no party could get a majority on its own in the State Assembly in 2014, knew that its position on Art 370 is diametrically opposite to PDP’s which is firm on the co...
