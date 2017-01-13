Island News

Stage set for extravaganza: Vikas Mela to bring cheers for remote Diglpur
DIGLIPUR, 13 Jan 2017/--/The excitement and joy of the people of Diglipur remains no more a secret when it comes to celebration of Vikas mela, the annual festivity celebrated by the people of this area with great...
Naresh Chander Lal visits ALHW office
Port Blair, 13 Jan 2017/--/Padma Shree Naresh Chander Lal, Swachh Bharat Ambassador, Andaman, made a surprise visit to the Office of Chief Engineer & Administrator, Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works, Port Blair...
Awareness campaign on ill effects of drug abuse
Port Blair, 13 Jan 2017/--/As a part of drive against alcoholism, drug (substance) abuse, the newly created Directorate of Prohibition has been organizing various programme like symposium/workshops in schools, Poster/...
West Bengal & Other States

Don’s murder gets mired in political controversy
Kolkata, 12 Jan 2017/--/West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh today dared the state administration to recommend a CBI probe into the killing of Srinu Naidu, the husband of a TMC councillor, in Kharagpur on Wednesday and alleged that the state had become a "safe haven" for criminals under the TMC rule...
Calcutta HC allows Sansad Mela at Asansol
Kolkata, 12 Jan 2017/--/The Calcutta High Court today allowed holding of Sansad Mela at Asansol, the constituency of Union minister Babul Supriyo, on an appeal against the Trinamool Congress-run municipal body's refusal to give the go-ahead to the fair that would showcase central government's...
Sports News

Indian cricket will do well under retired judges: Thakur
NEW DELHI, 2 Jan 2017/--/Anurag Thakur, who was today sacked as BCCI president for obstructing Lodha panel reforms, took a subtle dig at the Supreme Court's order saying that if the apex court feels the cricketing body...
Current and former players pay tribute to Somdev
Chennai, 2 Jan 2017/--/Indian tennis fraternity today came together in acknowledging the "tremendous contribution" Somdev Devvarman made to the game in the country and the fitness benchmarks he had set for the younger...
Hills (Darjelling) News

Subba murder case: two apprehended
Darjeeling, 13 Jan 2017/--/Two absconders accused in the murder of Kumar Subba, the president of Yuma Yangthung Tribal Youth Phojumbho, an association of the Limbu community of Darjeeling, were arrested this morning by...
Football talents from Darjeeling likely lined-up for U-17 World Cup
DARJEELING, 11 Jan 2017/--/The North Bengal Sports Council, with the approval of the state government, has decided to start a talent hunt in the three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling from February for representing the...
Toy train derails near Kurseong
DARJEELING, 10 Jan 2017/--/A diesel engine pulled Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train today derailed at Mahanadi, 8km from Kurseong town, injuring five persons including three tourists who have been admitted at the...
National News

France vows to work with India to get Masood Azhar proscribed by UNSC
NEW DELHI, 12 Jan 2017/--/France today pressed for "decisive action" against Pakistan-based terror groups like LeT, JeM and Hizbul Mujahideen which are "targeting" India and vowed to work with New Delhi to get terrorist...
Budget session likely to be stormy; TMC may protest over arrest of 2 MPs
NEW DELHI, 12 Jan 2017/--/Like the last Winter Session, the upcoming Budget session of Parliament also looks set to be stormy as an agitated Trinamool Congress (TMC) is bent upon strongly protesting against the arrest...
Business News

Excessive use of paper currency detrimental to society: FM
NEW DELHI, 12 Jan 2017/--/Union finance minister Arun Jaitley today said excessive use of paper currency is detrimental to society and hoped banking transaction charges will fall with the entry of new players....
US Consulate must facilitate Indian investments: Hall
Kolkata, 12 Jan 2017/--/Addressing the members of the MCC Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI), Craig Hall, Consul General of the United States of America in Kolkata said that the strategic interest of the US...
Market Watch

Market gains for 3rd session; pharma stocks hold back
Mumbai, 12 Jan 2017/--/Continuing the winning run for the third straight day, Sensex rose nearly 107 points to finish at an over two-month high of 27,247.16 and Nifty breached the key 8,400-mark -- fuelled by power, IT and banking stocks rally, but the gains were restricted by battered pharma...
Political Delicacies

SHEILA MAY NOT REMAIN CM FACE OF CONGRESS IN UP
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
RAJAN HAD REFUSED PM’s NOTE BAN PROPOSAL
18 Dec 2016/--/Former RBI governor. Raghuram Rajan   had to leave because he refused to   follow the Government diktat. Rajan was asked to stay but on the condition that he would have to do away with...
North Bengal News

Roses to dissuade helmet-less bikers
SILIGURI, 13 Jan 2017/--/In order to spread awareness and underscore the importance of safe driving, the Siliguri traffic police on Thursday distributed roses to bikers who were without helmets. Present at Netaji More...
Mayor loses mobile phone
SILIGURI, 13 Jan 2017/--/Siliguri mayor Ashok Bhattacharya reportedly lost his mobile phone on Thursday while travelling to Alipurduar from Howrah, Kolkata. Bhattacharya had boarded the Kamrup Express to attend a...
BJP irked by Imam's fatwa
SILIGURI, 12 Jan 2017/--/The Siliguri unit of the BJP has filed an FIR against the Shahi Imam of Tipu Sultan Mosque in Kolkata at Siliguri for making an offensive statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Echo World

Bengal govt to boycott India Travel Mart at Ahmedabad
Kolkata, 11 Jan 2017/--/The strained relations between the state government and the centre took a turn for the worse as the state decided to boycott the two-day India Travel Mart at Ahmedabad starting on February 10....
Obama bid adeau to Americans
Chicago, 11 Jan 2017/--/"Yes, we did. Yes, we can," was how President Barack Obama on Wednesday bade goodbye to Americans in an emotional speech, warning them of the threats to democracy from growing racism, inequality...
Reflex Action

AIADMK in tough transition
13 Jan 2017/--/The post-Jaya era in Tamil Nadu has begun with ruling AIADMK facing a tough transition amid emerging fissures within, while a fluid situation kindles hopes for re-energised rival DMK to play its game. More ambitious seems to be BJP, inconsequential in the state, but powerful at the Ce...
Editorial

The truth behind demonetization
13 Jan 2017/--/The truth is out at last. It was not the Reserve Bank of India which proposed demonetization and the Centre merely agreed to it. It was the other way round. It was the Centre which was dead set on demonetization and rammed its decision down the throat of the RBI. Despite the careful language in which it is couched, the seven-page reply sent by the central bank of the country to the...
