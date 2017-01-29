Monday, 30 January, 2017 - 05:42
Island News
Port Blair, 29 Jan 2017/--/Erratic telecom services by the state-run, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, has put the residents of Rangat in Middle Andaman in a state of extreme unrest. The premier telecom service provider...
Port Blair, 29 Jan 2017/--/A resident of Bambooflat has registered a case for unauthorised use of her bank cheques. Smt Jaya, manager of Hotel Driftwood alleged that two persons, one an SBI customer and another staff of...
Port Blair, 29 Jan 2017/--/A resident of Sita Nagar in Diglipur, North Andaman attempted suicide under the influence of liquor. According to sources, Bikash Biswas, slit his veins and was rushed to the hospital by his...
West Bengal & Other States
Kolkata, 29 Jan 2017/--/As many as 11 people, including a leader of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, were arrested in connection with ransacking of a police station in the state's Burdwan district, police said on Sunday. "We launched a search operation and it was conducted overnight. So far...
Bhubaneswar, 29 Jan 2017/--/Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that Odisha government has rejected the Centre's negotiation committee on Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Patnaik in his letter, however, said he was open to attending a meeting at...
Sports News
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Roger Federer, considered the greatest player ever to a grace a tennis court, today won the Australian Open with a five-set win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable finale to annexe his...
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Sania Mirza will have to wait for her seventh Grand Slam trophy as the Indian and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final 2-6 4-6 to underdogs Abigail...
Stand Alone
Hills (Darjelling) News
Darjeeling, 13 Jan 2017/--/Two absconders accused in the murder of Kumar Subba, the president of Yuma Yangthung Tribal Youth Phojumbho, an association of the Limbu community of Darjeeling, were arrested this morning by...
DARJEELING, 11 Jan 2017/--/The North Bengal Sports Council, with the approval of the state government, has decided to start a talent hunt in the three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling from February for representing the...
DARJEELING, 10 Jan 2017/--/A diesel engine pulled Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train today derailed at Mahanadi, 8km from Kurseong town, injuring five persons including three tourists who have been admitted at the...
National News
Lucknow, 30 Jan 2017/--/In a clear show of camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party today came together to give a call for crushing BJP's divisive politics of anger for the progress,...
Pak waiting for a chance to use Punjab’s soil to destroy India, PM says warning electorates against voting a ‘non-serious’ party
Kotkapura, 29 Jan 2017/--/Pakistan is eagerly waiting for a chance to use the soil of Punjab to destroy India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, warning the electorate against voting a "non-serious" party and "...
Business News
NEW DELHI, 29 Jan 2017/--/Ignored for the Arjuna award thrice, India's most capped woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi feels her male counterparts have it better when it comes to awards and recognition despite a lower...
NEW DELHI, 29 Jan 2017/--/Ace cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that a mobile firm was still using his name by projecting him as its brand ambassador despite termination of...
Market Watch
Mumbai, 27 Jan 2017/--/Barometer Sensex ticked all the right boxes as it rallied for the fourth day to end at a 3-month high of 27,882 as February derivatives series got off to a solid start ahead of the budget next week, registering best weekly gains since May last year. Financial stocks led by...
Political Delicacies
29 Jan 2017/--/Priyanka Gandhi, who has emerged as a major player in the Congress Party, is tipped to be a general secretary of the A-ICC after the Uttar Pradesh elections are over. Though Priyanka ha...
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
North Bengal News
MALDA, 27 Jan 2017/--/Controversies keep pursuing the University of Gour Banga as after a controversial picnic on January 26 at Tilason area the varsity campus was rocked with agitations by aggrieved students of the...
MALDA, 27 Jan 2017/--/State BJP leadership finally suspended 10 party leaders and members of the Malda district committee including two elected councilors of the civic bodies for allegedly abusing and manhandling the...
SILIGURI, 27 Jan 2017/--/Darjeeling has become the first tobacco smoke free district in the state. Coinciding with the 68th Republic Day celebrations, Darjeeling District Magistrate Anurag Srivastava, Darjeeling Police...
Echo World
Tehran, 29 Jan 2017/--/Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" -- President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and...
Washington, 29 Jan 2017/--/Scientists have unearthed fossils of an intriguingly large otter as big as a wolf that frolicked in rivers and lakes in a lush, warm and humid wetlands region in southwestern China about 6.2...
Reflex Action
29 Jan 2017/--/The 2017-18 national budget to be presented in Parliament shortly before the process of assembly elections starts in five states, including heavyweight Uttar Pradesh, is most unlikely to be a soft or a populist one. The reasons are simple: the government can’t afford to be in a giving...
Editorial
29 Jan 2017/--/The BJP is facing Assembly elections in five States including the most important State of Uttar Pradesh. Till poll results are announced, the prospect of any contesting party, including the BJP, will remain a matter of speculation. But what is not a matter of speculation is the actual performance of the major political parties in different elections since the Lok Sabha election of 2...