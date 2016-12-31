Sunday, 1 January, 2017 - 11:31
Island News
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/Dollygunj, located 7 to 8 km away from the city is a fast growing area within the municipal limit. Encroachment in the area leading from the Shiv Colony in Dollygunj is becoming rampant with...
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/The Adhyaksh of Zilla Parishad, South Andaman, Mr Jaydeep Dey has greeted the islanders on the occasion of Happy New Year. “Let us forget the evils of the past and join together to work for...
Port Blair, 31 Dec 2016/--/A delegation of Island Development Organization led by Mr. BK Chauhan, Secretary General along with Mr Selvam, Joint Secretary, Mr S.Xavier, District President of South Andaman and Mr. Arockia...
West Bengal & Other States
Itanagar, 31 Dec 2016/--/In a fast paced development, a BJP government was today installed in Arunachal Pradesh after 33, out of 43 Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) MLAs led by chief minister Pema Khandu, joined the saffron brigade in this politically fragile state. Khandu paraded the MLAs before...
Buxar (Bihar), 31 Dec 2016/--/Five convicts, including four serving life term, escaped from the Buxar Central Jail on Friday late night by scaling the prison wall, raising questions over security of jails and prompting the administration to suspend three officials. District magistrate Raman Kumar...
Sports News
Port Blair, 30 Dec 2016/--/The Regional Sports Council (RSC) Open Badminton Tournament for men & women 2016 held on 29.12.16, the matches played between the followed teams, Women Singles:- Match No.05: Sweta...
Kolkata, 14 Dec 2016/--/Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly today welcomed International Cricket Council's recent announcement of showing Red Card to cricketer in case of extreme behaviour. "It is a good decision. It...
Stand Alone
Picture shows the newly constructed jetty at Gandhi Nagar in remote Campbell Bay in the Great Nicobar Island. Built by ALHW at a cost of Rs 15 crores...
Hills (Darjelling) News
MIRIK, 26 Dec 2016/--/Nepali film '30 Days Notebook' from Darjeeling strives to teach a lesson to both youngsters and their guardians on the ills of discontinuing education midway through school and college. As expected...
DARJEELING, 9 Dec 2016/--/The Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, the primary trade union of the tea gardens in the hills, wants has the state government to implement minimum wage before April 1, 2017...
DARJEELING, 8 Dec 2016/--/Giving a major setback to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, more than 500 voluntary teachers owing allegiance to the party today joined the hill Trinamool Congress, giving the latter a welcome boost...
National News
Lucknow, 30 Dec 2016/--/In a tough action, SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav today expelled his son and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as general secretary Ramgopal Yadav from the party for six years for "gross...
Godda (Jharkhand), 30 Dec 2016/--/Ten miners were killed and some others feared trapped following a cave-in at Lalmatia opencast coal mine at Rajmahal area of Eastern Coalfields Ltd (ECL) on Thursday night. "CMD, ECL,...
Business News
NEW DELHI, 30 Dec 2016/--/The Union Finance Ministry Friday said that the Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the first half of the current fiscal, retaining its position as one of the fastest growing major economies in...
NEW DELHI, 30 Dec 2016/--/Fiscal deficit touched the Rs 4.58 lakh crore mark, or 85.8 per cent of the budget estimate (BE) for the whole financial year, at the end of April-November. The fiscal situation at the end of...
Market Watch
Mumbai, 30 Dec 2016/--/Stocks signed off 2016 on a cheerful note, with the Sensex surging over 260 points on Friday to close at over a fresh two-week high of 26,626 on the final trading session of the year, amid positive Asian cues. The beginning of January 2017 series of futures and options made...
Political Delicacies
18 Dec 2016/--/Former RBI governor. Raghuram Rajan had to leave because he refused to follow the Government diktat. Rajan was asked to stay but on the condition that he would have to do away with...
11 Dec 2016/--/Richard Verma, US ambassador to India, is a real charmer. He like a shrewd diplomat connected with the Indian audiences who had come to hear him talk on the India-US relations recently....
North Bengal News
SILIGURI, 31 Dec 2016/--/The Indian Medical Association (IMA), the only representative, national voluntary organisation of Doctors of Modern Scientific System of Medicine organised a pan India protest today to voice and...
MALDA, 30 Dec 2016/--/A youth is on the verge of losing vision of his right eye following an attack by some miscreants as he had protested against abuse of his wife by those goons. His brother was seriously injured too...
SILIGURI, 30 Dec 2016/--/The West Bengal Police have made a number of changes to the posting and transfer of its personnel across the state. Faruque Mohammad Chowdhury, currently posted as the Assistant Commissioner of...
Echo World
Washington, 30 Dec 2016/--/In apparent retaliatory action against alleged Russian hacking during the US presidential election, President Barack Obama has slapped a series of sanctions against Russia and expelled 35...
SEOUL, 30 Dec 2016/--/South Korea's Constitutional Court today said it cannot require President Park Geun-hye to testify in her impeachment trial that enters the argument phase next week, dismissing demands by lawmakers...
Reflex Action
31 Dec 2016/--/A year of despair ends; a year of hope begins. Ending the third year of his government (2016), Narendra Modi-dispensation is ending in state of paralysis of India’s financial system. It has totally failed to discharge its mandatory payment obligation for the millions of customers, eve...
Editorial
31 Dec 2016/--/The Union Cabinet has decided to sell out four public sector drug manufacturing companies to the private sector. One of these has a sentimental association with the Bengalis for more than a century. It is the Bengal Chemical and Pharmaceuticals Ltd., founded by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray, one of the few internationally reputed scientists produced by an India held in bondage. The o...