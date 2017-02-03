Saturday, 4 February, 2017 - 05:45
Island News
Port Blair, 3 Feb 2017/--/In a notable judgment, the Calcutta High Court has held that trial of sexual offences committed on children belonging to the SC/ST community should be conducted before the Special Court...
RANGAT, 3 Feb 2017/--/Amid growing human-wild encounters in different parts of this territory, frequent sighting of massive salt water crocodiles is posing a serious threat to the livelihood of the fishing community in...
Port Blair, 3 Feb 2017/--/The Ograbraj Police has registered a case under section 7/8 of A & N PAT regulations 1958 against five crew members of a fishing dinghy recently. The Coast Guard Helicopter piloted by...
West Bengal & Other States
Kolkata, 3 Feb 2017/--/Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said the proposal in the union budget for introducing electoral bonds was very much confusing and said that the Trinamool Congress had always maintained transparency in its transactions of its accounts. ``The proposal for amendment to the...
Kolkata, 3 Feb 2017/--/In view of the panchayat elections in the state scheduled next year, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today revised the pay scale of personnel attached with all levels of the panchayat system in the state. ``It is said that people working in the panchayat system are corrupt,...
Sports News
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Roger Federer, considered the greatest player ever to a grace a tennis court, today won the Australian Open with a five-set win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable finale to annexe his...
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Sania Mirza will have to wait for her seventh Grand Slam trophy as the Indian and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final 2-6 4-6 to underdogs Abigail...
Stand Alone
Hills (Darjelling) News
DARJEELING, 3 Feb 2017/--/As part of the pan-Bengal platinum jubilee celebrations commemorating the Quit India Movement, the August Biplab Udjapan Committee today organised a programme in Darjeeling to pay homage to...
Darjeeling, 13 Jan 2017/--/Two absconders accused in the murder of Kumar Subba, the president of Yuma Yangthung Tribal Youth Phojumbho, an association of the Limbu community of Darjeeling, were arrested this morning by...
DARJEELING, 11 Jan 2017/--/The North Bengal Sports Council, with the approval of the state government, has decided to start a talent hunt in the three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling from February for representing the...
National News
NEW DELHI, 3 Feb 2017/--/Trinamool Congress MPs today staged protest near Gandhi statue on Parliament premises against arrest of two of their colleagues by CBI in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam. During the...
Bankura, 3 Feb 2017/--/The body of a woman, who was supposed to have left for the US in June last year, was found buried in the house of her boyfriend in Bhopal whom she had met through social media, a month after her...
Business News
NEW DELHI, 3 Feb 2017/--/The Union government Friday introduced in Lok Sabha a bill that provides for holding, transfer and receiving of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes a criminal offence, punishable with a...
NEW DELHI, 3 Feb 2017/--/The ED has filed its first charge sheet in money laundering cases resulting from demonetisation against officials of an Axis bank branch here and others for alleged illegal conversion of...
Market Watch
Mumbai, 3 Feb 2017/--/The post-Budget climb went on for the third day as the Sensex stayed in the green at 28,241 with a minuscule gain after a monthly survey suggested that Reserve Bank has much headroom to stay accommodative in its policy meet next week. With help from banking and healthcare...
Political Delicacies
29 Jan 2017/--/Priyanka Gandhi, who has emerged as a major player in the Congress Party, is tipped to be a general secretary of the A-ICC after the Uttar Pradesh elections are over. Though Priyanka ha...
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
North Bengal News
MALDA, 3 Feb 2017/--/University of Gour Banga (UGB) is going to introduce e-monitoring system for the part-III undergraduate examinations to commence from March 14. UGB, among all varsities in the state is the first to...
SILIGURI, 3 Feb 2017/--/A third year student of a law college here was discovered hanging early this morning from the ceiling of a private mess just outside of the North Bengal University campus. The deceased has been...
SILIGURI, 3 Feb 2017/--/The Detective Department of Siliguri today arrested two persons and seized 63 domestic gas cylinders during a raid at the Sevoke Road area. According to sources, DD sleuths conducted a raid in...
Echo World
Washington, 3 Feb 2017/--/Less than two weeks into Donald Trump's presidency, a majority of Americans want Barack Obama back as President with a significant percentage of voters already thinking that the real estate...
Beijing, 2 Feb 2017/--/China has reportedly tested a new version of a missile that can carry up to 10 nuclear warheads, signalling a major shift in its nuclear capability as Beijing gears up for a possible military...
Reflex Action
3 Feb 2017/--/It’s a must-win situation for Narendra Modi in Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister and his party know that even an indeterminate outcome producing a hung assembly can raise doubts about their chances in 2019. Since Modi does not want to be a one-time prime minister, he has to come out un...
Editorial
3 Feb 2017/--/In presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley admitted that the response from the private sector in new investments has not been encouraging. The present Government, it needs to be recalled, has been liberalizing private investment from the very beginning. Many incentives have been held out to domestic and foreign investors, especially to the latter. Still...