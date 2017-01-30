Wednesday, 1 February, 2017 - 23:44
Island News
Port Blair, 30 Jan 2017/--/In a notable judgment, the Calcutta High Court has directed the Andaman and Nicobar Administration to constitute societies in all the three districts of these islands in accordance with the...
Baratang, 30 Jan 2017/--/In a tragic incident, a 45 year old forest labourer, identified as Ghuran Tirkey, was trampled to death by an elephant in the Sukha Tikrey range at Baratang on Monday. According to sources the...
Port Blair, 30 Jan 2017/--/Seized tobacco products stolen Seized tobacco products have been allegedly stolen from the Directorate of Health Services recently. In the complaint to the police, District Food Safety Officer...
West Bengal & Other States
Kolkata, 29 Jan 2017/--/As many as 11 people, including a leader of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, were arrested in connection with ransacking of a police station in the state's Burdwan district, police said on Sunday. "We launched a search operation and it was conducted overnight. So far...
Bhubaneswar, 29 Jan 2017/--/Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that Odisha government has rejected the Centre's negotiation committee on Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Patnaik in his letter, however, said he was open to attending a meeting at...
Sports News
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Roger Federer, considered the greatest player ever to a grace a tennis court, today won the Australian Open with a five-set win over arch-rival Rafael Nadal in a memorable finale to annexe his...
Melbourne, 29 Jan 2017/--/Sania Mirza will have to wait for her seventh Grand Slam trophy as the Indian and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost the Australian Open mixed doubles final 2-6 4-6 to underdogs Abigail...
Hills (Darjelling) News
Darjeeling, 13 Jan 2017/--/Two absconders accused in the murder of Kumar Subba, the president of Yuma Yangthung Tribal Youth Phojumbho, an association of the Limbu community of Darjeeling, were arrested this morning by...
DARJEELING, 11 Jan 2017/--/The North Bengal Sports Council, with the approval of the state government, has decided to start a talent hunt in the three hill sub-divisions of Darjeeling from February for representing the...
DARJEELING, 10 Jan 2017/--/A diesel engine pulled Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train today derailed at Mahanadi, 8km from Kurseong town, injuring five persons including three tourists who have been admitted at the...
National News
Lucknow, 30 Jan 2017/--/In a clear show of camaraderie and personal bonding, the scions of Congress and Samajwadi Party today came together to give a call for crushing BJP's divisive politics of anger for the progress,...
Pak waiting for a chance to use Punjab’s soil to destroy India, PM says warning electorates against voting a ‘non-serious’ party
Kotkapura, 29 Jan 2017/--/Pakistan is eagerly waiting for a chance to use the soil of Punjab to destroy India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, warning the electorate against voting a "non-serious" party and "...
Business News
NEW DELHI, 29 Jan 2017/--/Ignored for the Arjuna award thrice, India's most capped woman footballer Oinam Bembem Devi feels her male counterparts have it better when it comes to awards and recognition despite a lower...
NEW DELHI, 29 Jan 2017/--/Ace cricketer and former India captain M S Dhoni has alleged before Delhi High Court that a mobile firm was still using his name by projecting him as its brand ambassador despite termination of...
Market Watch
Mumbai, 27 Jan 2017/--/Barometer Sensex ticked all the right boxes as it rallied for the fourth day to end at a 3-month high of 27,882 as February derivatives series got off to a solid start ahead of the budget next week, registering best weekly gains since May last year. Financial stocks led by...
Political Delicacies
29 Jan 2017/--/Priyanka Gandhi, who has emerged as a major player in the Congress Party, is tipped to be a general secretary of the A-ICC after the Uttar Pradesh elections are over. Though Priyanka ha...
1 Jan 2017/--/Sheila Dikshit, the Congress face for the chief ministership of Uttar Pradesh is likely to be sacrificed on the alter of demonetisation decision of Narendra Modi. The Congress leadership...
North Bengal News
MALDA, 30 Jan 2017/--/The leader of opposition in the state assembly and Congress veteran Abdul Mannan lashed out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while addressing a public...
MALDA, 30 Jan 2017/--/The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has launched a month long movement to generate awareness about fuel conservation among the common people in North Bengal. A rally was flagged off today by the...
MALDA, 27 Jan 2017/--/Controversies keep pursuing the University of Gour Banga as after a controversial picnic on January 26 at Tilason area the varsity campus was rocked with agitations by aggrieved students of the...
Echo World
Tehran, 29 Jan 2017/--/Families split, a father unable to reach his son's wedding and officials warning of a "gift to extremists" -- President Donald Trump's visa ban on seven Muslim countries has triggered shock and...
Washington, 29 Jan 2017/--/Scientists have unearthed fossils of an intriguingly large otter as big as a wolf that frolicked in rivers and lakes in a lush, warm and humid wetlands region in southwestern China about 6.2...
Reflex Action
31 Jan 2017/--/Since the Narendra Modi government wears patriotism on its sleeves and recently threatened to shut down a TV channel for a day for its coverage of the terrorist attack on the Pathankot airbase, it had to take the Sri Lankan minister for mass media to call upon the media houses to stop...
Editorial
31 Jan 2017/--/The State Government is contemplating to bring a Bill in the next session of the State Assembly which will make destruction of property, whether public or private, during political agitations an offence punishable by a heavy fine. It is not yet known whether failure to pay will lead to the imprisonment of the offender(s). The idea behind the proposed law is laudable. Wanton destruct...